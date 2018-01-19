Thieves snatch purse from woman at Deerfield Beach restaurant

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two thieves were caught on camera stealing a woman’s purse out of a Deerfield Beach restaurant.

Security footage shows of the subjects, seen wearing striped shirt, blocking the view of other customers while another man, seen wearing a black T-shirt, grabs the bag off of the back of the victim’s chair.

It happened at a Flanigan’s along North Ocean Drive back in December.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

