Thieves take guns, other items from Margate store

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a brazen break-in at a South Florida business early Sunday morning.

The crooks got their hands on several guns at Brian’s Pawn and Guns in Margate along the 274 State Road.

The group of thieves smashed their way inside and then dashed off with rifles and other items.

The masked men took turns to lift the metal gate barring them from getting inside.

Finally, the secured gate gave way, and at least eight people stormed in.

Another angle from the surveillance video showed the thieves hopping over the counters and kicking the display cases, grabbing everything in sight including rifles and jewelry.

As quickly as they came, the thieves were out of there.

The store owners talked about their surprise at seeing the crooks ransacking their business.

“They didn’t plan this ahead of time,” said store co-owner Brian San Antonio. “They just were walking by and saw an opportunity and figured, ‘Let’s just try it. Let’s try to get in here.'”

Co-owner Iglaia Ingram said, “It’s very sad what’s going on in our world today. You know, unfortunately, not everybody thinks alike, not everybody’s a criminal, not everybody’s racist. We work very hard for what we have.”

The owners have already boarded up their business, as they assess the damage and report the stolen guns to the proper authorities.

So far they’ve estimate anywhere from $50,000 to $60,000 in losses.

Thankfully, they’re insured.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.