Thieves caught on video taking landscaper’s trailer from Pompano Beach RV rental facility

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some thieves were caught on video leaving with a trailer full of landscaping equipment in Pompano Beach that belonged to a man who has faced several setbacks to build his business.

Scott Dillinger is his business’s sole employee, and he overcame several challenges to build his landscaping company.

“I have to pay the bills,” Dillinger said. “Life had been good.”

Surveillance video captured a truck pulling into the Camp USA RV rental facility, along Hammondville Road in Pompano Beach, and driving out with Dillinger’s trailer full of landscaping equipment.

He had just gotten Dillinger Enterprises, his landscaping business, up and running after years of taking care of a local golf course that has since closed.

“My son lost his mom in 2015 to cancer, and I had my business at the golf course,” Dillinger said. “She used to always say it, ‘What are you going to do when that’s gone?’ And I said, ‘I’m going start a landscaping company,’ and she passed away in 2015.”

Dillinger raised his son and built up the business, acquiring the equipment seen in one photograph that included mowers, hand tools and blowers. He left the truck and trailer at the rental facility after work on Wednesday.

He showed up Thursday morning to find his trailer missing.

“I see my truck parked here, and I’m like, ‘Where’s my trailer?'” Dillinger said.

The thieves popped up the truck’s locks, pulled it from the parking space and removed too anti-theft devices in the process. They also broke a boot he had put on a trailer tire.

“They are no rookies,” Dillinger said. “These are professional, trained. I mean, they got it down.”

The thieves’ truck, which was dark in color with a stripe, pulled in at around 8 p.m. and left the facility less than 30 minutes later.

“Why? Was it really worth it?” Dillinger asked. “Are you going to make that much money? Is it going to better you in life? Are you going to be financially secure in your life now because you robbed all of my equipment?”

If you have any information on the stolen trailer or the thieves’ truck, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

