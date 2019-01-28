Thieves caught on camera stealing wallet from Publix shopper in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two thieves were caught on camera stealing a Publix customer’s wallet in Weston.

The incident occurred on Jan. 10 at the Publix located along the 4500 block of Weston Road.

Surveillance footage shows the two men arriving at the grocery store at around 2 p.m. and walking towards the produce section.

One of the men talked to the victim, while the other unzipped her purse and took her wallet.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, it wasn’t until the victim of the theft was checking out that she realized her wallet was missing.

After reviewing surveillance footage with the Publix staff, she then saw her wallet being taken from her bag.

BSO released information regarding the men involved, the first man they are searching for is believed to be tall, thin, has a beard and was seen wearing camouflage shorts and a jean jacket with the word “FUTURE” on the sleeves.

The second man is believed to be heavy-set and was wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, white shorts, a scarf and hat.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.