Thieves caught on camera stealing off-road vehicle from Parkland home

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for two thieves who were caught on camera stealing an expensive off-road vehicle from a Parkland family’s driveway.

Tom Hanina says his Polaris XP4 was locked up in his driveway, but that didn’t stop two men from stealing it from right in front of his home at 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, cutting the lock and leaving it on the pavement.

“When I saw this thing on the floor, I honestly didn’t believe it,” Hanina said. “I stood there and stared at it, and then I walked inside and told my wife, ‘We have a problem.'”

After the duo cut the locks and put the Polaris in neutral, video shows them strapping it to a vehicle and towing it away.

Hanina said he left the off-road vehicle outside of his house because the family was planning to go to the Devil’s Garden mud club event this weekend.

“We were ready to leave with the whole family for a big trip tomorrow, but that’s obviously not going to happen,” he said.

Hanina said he thought his locks and security camera were enough to keep the vehicle safe overnight.

“They were looking at it and they knew it was there,” he said, referring to his security cameras outside of his house. “So these guys didn’t really care that it was there.”

To make matters worse, he says his family recently moved to Parkland in part because the city is known as being safe.

