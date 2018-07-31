Thieves caught on camera stealing motorcycle in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men were caught on surveillance video footage stealing a motorcycle out of a parking garage in Miami.

Detectives are searching for the pair of thieves who stole the 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle at an apartment building along Southwest First Street and Sixth Avenue, around 9 p.m. on July 11.

The motorcycle is said to be worth around $18,000.

One of the subjects is described to be a clean-shaven, white male between 20 to 25 years old. He is said to stand about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 140 to 180 pounds.

The other crook is described as a white male between 20 to 25 years old. He is said to be about 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall and also weighs around 140 to 180 pounds.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

