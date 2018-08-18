Thieves caught on camera stealing from 2 Miami businesses in separate burglaries

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are investigating after thieves were caught on camera stealing from two South Florida businesses in separate burglaries.

The first subject was caught on surveillance camera breaking through the window of a convenience store in Little Havana along Southwest 12th Avenue and Sixth Street, Sunday.

The crook could be seen in the video knocking down a cooler and packing dozens of cigarette cartons in a bag before fleeing the scene.

The second subject can be seen on surveillance video footage breaking into the L&R Grocery store along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 24th Street, Wednesday.

Cameras captured the thief taking cigarettes, $220 from the register and some lottery tickets.

If you have any information on these separate thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

