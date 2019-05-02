Thieves caught on camera stealing Corvette from Davie body shop

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured thieves stealing a Corvette from a Davie body shop.

The $60,000 sports car was stolen from a body shop along the 2000 block of Southwest 70th Avenue, Sunday morning.

Bill “Faddy Daddy” Gante, the owner of the body shop, said he has a special saying he uses to describe Florida.

“I said Florida is a sunny place with shady people,” Gante said. “I’m not a cop. I don’t want to go to jail for choking somebody, so I’d rather just let the police handle it.”

The C7 Corvette was parked in the parking lot after it was involved in a crash and may have been totaled.

However, Gante thinks the car’s engine, which is worth thousands, is what the crooks were after.

“Definitely for the motor. [There] wasn’t anything good on the car,” he said.

Gante said it was once a sweet ride with more than 700 horsepower under the hood.

But, by the time thieves took it, it was in bad shape, and it was made worse when the thieves dropped the Corvette from the tow truck.

The video then showed the crooks bang a couple of other cars on the way out of the parking lot.

The crooks’ clumsiness made Gante furious.

“I feel violated,” he said. “I took it a little personal, so I’m trying to calm down with a piece of Xanax every morning to relax myself because I do have anger management issues. I’m just trying to stay chill.”

Gante said he has an idea who may have taken the Corvette and has tips pouring in, but he knows the surveillance video might be the last time he sees the sports car.

“Karma. I believe in Karma. I believe karma’s gonna come back,” he said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

