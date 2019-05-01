Thieves caught on camera stealing cellphones from Sprint store in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured the moment a man and a woman swiped three iPhones from a Sprint store in Miami.

Miami Police said the theft happened at the store located along West Flagler Street, near Northwest 38th Court, at 1:16 p.m., on March 4.

The man and woman can be seen in the surveillance video checking out the iPhones on display before fleeing the scene with three of the cellphones.

The phones are said to be worth about $2,800 in total.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.