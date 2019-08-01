Thieves caught on camera breaking into car, making off with $100K worth of watches

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police detectives are investigating the pricey burglary of a parked white 4-door Chevy Malibu, which was caught on camera.

It happened in Miami, on June 25, at around 6:30 p.m.

According to detectives, the victims bought several watches from a local jewelry and watch show earlier that day. They placed their purchases inside the rear compartment of their vehicle, then drove to a local restaurant and parked it in front of 3358 SW 3rd Ave.

Once the victims returned to their vehicle, they discovered $100,000 worth of watches and other personal belongings were gone.

Surveillance video captured a newer model black Nissan Murano parked at a distance, then one of the suspects entered the vehicle. The suspect removed the watches and other items from the Chevy Malibu and loaded them into the awaiting Nissan Murano. They fled southbound on Southwest Third Avenue.

One of the suspects is a white male standing approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray long sleeve shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

No description was given for the getaway driver.

If you have any information on this burglary, call the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

