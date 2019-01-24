Thieves burglarize Southwest Miami-Dade bakery

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some crooks were caught on camera burglarizing a Southwest Miami-Dade bakery.

The surveillance video shows a man and a woman ripping several cash registers from the counter before taking off.

It happened at a Rico Bakery on the corner of Southwest 22nd Avenue and Fifth Street in Miami, back in November.

Police said the two thieves smashed through a window, causing more than $1,000 in damages.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

