Thieves break into NW Miami-Dade home, steal jewelry

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner is reeling after burglars ransacked her Northwest Miami-Dade home and took off with several valuables.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said the two thieves broke into her house, located along the 2800 block of Northwest 67th Street at around 8 a.m., Tuesday.

Surveillance video captured the subjects outside of her home.

“There they are,” she said.

At one point, the crooks can be seen huddling next to an air conditioner before putting socks over the surveillance camera.

The homeowner’s daughter walked 7News through what the surveillance system didn’t capture.

“They actually tried to pry this open here,” she said while pointing to a window outside the home. “So then they went over here, pried it open and then went inside.”

She said the crooks went through the kitchen, leaving dirty footprints and a trail of unsettling surprises.

“They had everything all over the floor,” the daughter said.

The thieves ransacked every room, taking cash and several pieces of jewelry.

“Everything. They took everything. All jewelry,” she said. “They took it all out.”

A ring with sentimental value for the homeowner given to her by a relative was among the items stolen.

“She left that for me and it means so much to me,” she said.

The family is now hoping someone saw the crooks in the neighborhood or that someone recognizes them from the video.

“They will be caught. Somebody knows who they are. Miami-Dade, do what you got to do. Put them behind bars,” said the daughter. “They don’t deserve to be out here at all.”

The homeowner has since filed a report with Miami-Dade Police.

“Crime Stoppers: 305-471-TIPS. Hey, South Florida, you know what to do,” said the homeowner. “Bring me my ring back. Bring me my rings.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.