Thief swipes box filled with dog food from Miami porch

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are looking for the man who was caught on surveillance video stealing a box filled with dog food from a house, and the victim said this isn’t the first time she’s been targeted by porch pirates.

The doorbell camera footage captured the subject, seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants, in front of the residence along Northeast 86th Street and Seventh Avenue, Monday.

The video shows the crook grabbing the box, which was filled with about $150 worth of dog food, and taking off.

The resident said this is the third time her delivered packages have been stolen.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.