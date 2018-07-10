Thief steals running car from Miami gas station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who they said stole a car that was parked at an Exxon gas station in Miami.

Surveillance video captured the scene as the victim parked and exited the red 2018 Subaru Forester while it was running. That’s when, officials said, the thief circled around before jumping in and driving away.

The victim returned and realized the vehicle was gone.

The theft happened on May 28 at the Exxon near Southwest Second Avenue and 13th Street.

If you have any information on this car theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

