Thief steals pressure washing machine from Perez Art Museum

MIAMI (WSVN) - A thief was caught on camera stealing a pressure washing machine from the Perez Art Museum, and police are trying to find him.

Surveillance video shows the man wearing a reflective vest as he got hold of the expensive pressure washing machine. He then fled in a green truck.

The burglary happened at the Perez Art Museum near Biscayne Boulevard and MacArthur Causeway, Feb.17.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

