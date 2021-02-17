Thief steals package containing desk, chair set from Miramar apartment complex

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief swiped a box containing furniture from the front door of Miramar home.

The theft happened at an apartment complex along the 4500 block of Southwest 113th Way, Wednesday.

A surveillance camera captured the crook as he walked to the front door, grabbed the box and left in a matter of seconds.

The homeowner said a desk and chair set were inside of the stolen package.

