Thief steals money from elderly person at Parkland assisted living facility

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a woman stealing money from an elderly person’s drawers at an assisted living facility.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies released video of the woman as she walked into the elderly victim’s room and rummaged through the drawers for several minutes.

According to deputies, the subject got away with the victim’s money.

Officials said this happened at Aston Gardens at Parkland Commons Assisted Living Facility, near North University Drive and Aston Gardens Court on Oct. 30.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

