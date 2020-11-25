Thief steals community refrigerator with free food for disadvantaged residents

(WSVN) - A community refrigerator set up in Liberty City that provides free food to disadvantaged residents has been stolen.

It was stolen from Northwest 55th Street and Seventh Avenue, Tuesday.

Community activist Sherina Jones set up the fridge in August, and she stocks it with food throughout the day — all of it free for the taking.

Click the following links if you would like to make a donation for a new fridge or to their food pantry.

