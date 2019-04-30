Thief snatches woman’s cellphone at SW Miami-Dade doctor’s office

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the thief who was caught on surveillance video snatching a woman’s cellphone at a doctor’s office in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The security footage shows the crook grabbing the victim’s phone at the doctor’s office located along Quail Roost Drive, near Southwest 114th Avenue, April 4.

The subject is then seen running out of the office. An exterior surveillance camera shows him jumping into a silver Toyota pickup truck and speeding away.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

