FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the thief who was caught on video snatching a Broward Transit bus passenger’s cellphone near Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance cameras captured the sudden theft on board the bus in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 15th Street in unincorporated Broward County, Jan. 14.

The footage shows the subject sitting near the rear of the bus and waiting for doors to open. When they do, he is seen quickly grabbing the victim’s phone with the headphones still attached and bolting out the door.

Another camera captured the ensuing foot pursuit. The thief was able to outrun the victim and get away.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said the subject, possibly a teen, had dark facial hair and was seen wearing glasses, an olive green hoodie and light colored pants. He was carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.