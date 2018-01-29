Thief robs woman at gunpoint, uses stolen credit cards

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera using stolen credit cards just hours after he robbed his victim at gunpoint.

“I just wanted to make it out alive,” said the victim, who was to frightened to show her face on camera. “I gave him what I could.”

The 31-year-old victim was sitting in her car outside her apartment in the 2500 block of Northwest 41st Avenue when she was held up at gunpoint, Jan. 19.

“I just went numb. I went blank,” she said.

Hours later, surveillance video shows the man entering a Walmart and using the stolen cards at a self-service check out lane.

“He tried to charge $400 worth at Walmart, but that was unsuccessful, but he got something off of each of the cards,” said the victim. “I want him off the streets immediately.”

Police said the thief successfully purchased items at several different gas stations. The victim was charged $54 at one gas station and $20 at another.

“This guy needs to be caught. If he can do this to an innocent individual who is just sitting in her car, coming from wherever she needs to come from, and he goes out and does this, it’s very dangerous,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago.

The victim still lives in fear as the search for the thief continues.

“I’m just afraid to go outside alone. I try to make sure someone is with me at all times,” she said.

“As of right now we can’t identify him,” said Santiago, “so if anybody out there knows who he is or has seen him before, please contact the Lauderhill Police Department.”

If you have any information on this robber, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

