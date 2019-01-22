Thief robs US Postal Service worker of key at gunpoint in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service worker was robbed at gunpoint in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the letter carrier was robbed in the area of Northwest 59th Street and Third Avenue, around 2:53 p.m., Saturday.

A thief stole the employee’s postal key before driving away from the area in a black Chevy Camaro with dark tinted windows. The getaway vehicle is said to be a newer model.

The USPIS is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for any information.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455.

