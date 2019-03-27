Thief ransacks NWMD restaurant, causes $20K in damages

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade restaurant was ransacked by a thief.

Approximately $20,000 in damage was done to La Nueva Alameda Cafeteria on Northwest 27th Avenue and 24th Street, Sunday.

Surveillance video showed the burglar making a mess of everything.

While breaking and smashing open equipment, the crook took a couple of TVs, a tubing machine, beer and a jukebox.

This isn’t the first time the business has faced adversity.

The restaurant just rebuilt part of their restaurant after an SUV from a car crash smashed through the front window on Dec. 23.

Several people were injured after the entrance caved in from the impact.

Rescue crews said the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake.

If you have any information on this ransacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

