Thief parks U-Haul outside NE Miami-Dade home, fills it with $600 in items

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northeast Miami-Dade man is reeling after, he said, a thief parked a U-Haul truck in front of his home and filled it with hundreds of dollars in items he took from the backyard.

Saturday afternoon, James Cunningham showed a 7News crew surveillance video showing the burglar loading up the U-Haul outside of his home along Northeast 116th Street.

“You feel like, OK, you got the security cameras, you’re covered. It doesn’t matter. They don’t care,” he said. “It’s just the fact that he was so brazen.”

Cunningham said the burglary took place just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim said the man was at his home for about seven minutes, never really appearing to be in any rush.

“Taking his time, not worrying about anything, actually. Just like shopping, you know?” he said. “Just taking whatever. He stole trash bags, for heaven’s sakes. He stole my gym shoes.”

Cunningham said the crook also took off with tools, a lawn mower, gasoline and a vacuum cleaner. The total value of the haul is about $600.

“It takes a lot of nerve to pull a U-Haul in front of someone’s house and just start stealing everything you want,” said Cunningham.

The victim said he potentially could have caught the subject in the act.

“I mean, I could pull up at any moment, because I’m self employed. I could have pulled up in front of him,” he said.

But the thief remains out there. Cunningham hopes police are able to locate him.

“He’s got a hat on and glasses, but he’s got some pretty distinctive features. You’d think that maybe somebody out there would recognize him,” he said.

The homeowner said he wants to help prevent this brazen burglar from striking again.

“I’m sure we’re not the only home he decided to take things from,” he said. “Hopefully he’ll get caught.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

