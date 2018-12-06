Thief falls from roof at Miami Dollar Store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance at a Dollar Store captured the moments after a thief dropped inside from the ceiling.

Cameras at the Dollar Store located near Northwest 20th Street and 17th Avenue captured the burglar after he made his way inside the store through the ceiling at around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 25.

The video showed the man as he tried to get his hands on the goods. He pried open the cash register to steal over $2,000 as well as cigarettes and lottery tickets.

The store owner said he noticed a large hole in the ceiling and on the roof of the store the following day, and that’s when he checked the surveillance footage.

Detectives are still investigating this burglary.

If you recognize the subject, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

