Thief enters Miami food market through roof

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a thief entering a South Florida food market through its roof.

The burglary happened back in October at the Bravo Food Market near Northwest Second Avenue and 67th Street in Miami.

Once inside the store, the thief stole cigarettes, cigars and cash before exiting the same way he came: through the store’s roof.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

