Thief dressed as Miami cellphone store employee steals cash, iPhone

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a thief dressed as a Miami cellphone store employee rummaging through the store’s drawers before stealing an iPhone and cash.

The theft happened at the Cricket Wireless store along Northeast Second Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Bilal Saleh, the store’s owner, shared surveillance footage of the thief to 7News.

“What really upsets me is that he knew where to go,” Saleh said. “He disguised himself like a chameleon.”

The video showed a man walking into the store with a black Cricket Wireless T-shirt and going behind the counter. He could then be seen rummaging through numerous drawers to search for the key to the safe.

Once the thief found the key, he could be seen going into the back room and stealing an iPhone and over $500 in cash.

“He took an iPhone XS Max valued at about $1,250, and he then took about $512 of cash,” Saleh said. “He came in knowing what to look for, where to go, what to do, so we do suspect that it’s 100% an inside job.”

After spending just seven minutes inside the store, the thief fled the scene.

However, police hope the recently-released surveillance video will help find the crook.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

