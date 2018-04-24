Thief caught stealing package from porch was accompanied by kids in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera stealing a package from a home in North Miami, and he did it all in front of two children.

Surveillance footage of the incident showed the burglar as he approached the house near 145th Street in North Miami with the two children near him on January 24.

“What I just saw in the video, the guy came here on the porch, grabbed the package with the two little kids and he left one behind,” said homeowner John Michael, who did not want to give his last name.

Cameras also captured a stroller that the subject was pushing. As the thief went for the package, one of the two children watched him. Meanwhile, a little boy was left standing alone in the front yard before the man walks back to the stroller and fled the scene.

“People’s package, he put it inside the stroller. That’s why he got the stroller for. He don’t use it for the kids,” said John.

The homeowner said the package was only worth about $11, but what he believes is going to cost those children and this community is priceless.

“That’s not good with the kids when you do that. You show them how to steal people’s packages. That’s not good,” said John.

If you have any information on this subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

