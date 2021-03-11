Thief caught on video stealing package from Miami Shores home

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on surveillance video stealing a package from a Miami Shores home.

A Ring doorbell camera captured the incident from Jan. 23.

After walking up to the home on Northeast Second Avenue and 102nd Street, the thief ran off with a $500 bench cushion.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

