Thief caught on surveillance video breaking into Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a thief breaking into a Miami home and stealing a speaker.

The theft happened along Northwest 48th Court near Fourth Terrace, at around 5:30 a.m., on Jan. 31.

A woman sleeping inside got scared when her doorbell security camera alerted her about the crook.

“I panicked because I was alone,” the woman said. “I kept calling my husband. Maybe he was near, he could come back. I really went into a state of shock.”

“It’s kind of scary that there’s a guy scoping out your house and seeing your every move and waited until I left to try and go inside my house with my pregnant wife and my five year old daughter while they were sleeping,” the woman’s husband said.

The thief got away with a speaker worth around $200.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

