Thief caught on camera taking package from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking for the public’s help in catching a man caught on camera stealing a package from their Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Anna Sowers and her husband make their living working on boats.

Sowers said they were livid when about $4,500 worth of custom boat parts delivered to their front porch were stolen, Monday.

“That’s part of our livelihood. They’re taking away money that we could have made during this time of year: Thanksgiving, Christmas,” said Sowers. “We just had a baby. It’s not right.”

The home surveillance video showed a white Infiniti backing into the family’s driveway.

A man could then be seen in the video exiting the vehicle and opening the trunk before casually walking over to the home’s front porch.

The man then disappeared out of frame for a few seconds and reappeared in the video holding two boxes that he stashed in the car’s trunk before slowly driving away.

Police are seeing more so-called “porch pirates” in recent years, especially around the holidays.

It’s something the Sowerses know all too well.

“This is not the first time that it happens here,” she said. “Last time, they took a pack of brownies. I mean, really, brownies? It’s ridiculous.”

The first package theft took place less than a month ago.

Sowers now has a message for the thieves targeting her family.

“We work hard to pay our houses, our cars, to earn a living, to do what’s right,” she said, “and these people who just — they’re not working, they come from wherever they come from, driving around, stealing, taking packages — go get a job. Go do something about it. Go earn your living. Don’t take it from other people.”

Sowers said she hopes the surveillance video will help people track down the thief.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

