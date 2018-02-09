Thief caught on camera stealing porch chairs from West Miami-Dade home

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief has been caught on camera stealing porch chairs from outside a home in West Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video from Feb. 7 shows a man driving up to the home of Eileen Pineiro, located in the Waterway neighborhood of Coral Terrace, around 2:30 p.m.

The man is seen getting out of the car and taking his time putting two porch chairs with pillow seats into his sedan. The man can then be seen driving off.

Pineiro has reported the incident to police.

If you recognize this man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

