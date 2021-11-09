PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a stolen dog in Pembroke Pines.

A 2-month-old French bulldog was stolen from Forever Love Puppies near Northwest 77th Way and Johnson Street.

Surveillance footage from last Tuesday captured the incident. It showed a group of people leaving the store with that puppy.

Police said that a man fled with the dog, after he tried and failed to use a fraudulent credit card.

The stolen pup has a white and light brown coat.

If you have any information on this dog theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

