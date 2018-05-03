Thief caught on camera stealing $1,000 iPhone

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a cell phone thief caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows the man as he takes an iPhone from an unlocked safe in a storage room.

According to police, the man put the $1,000 phone in his pocket and left the store without paying. Authorities said he came in with a woman and child to check out the items.

It happened at the Cricket Wireless store along East Sheridan Street near US-1 in Hollywood last month.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.