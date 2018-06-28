Thief caught on camera shoplifting cookies from Miramar dollar store

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on surveillance camera stealing cookies from a Family Dollar in Miramar.

According to police, the subject entered the store, located along Miramar Parkway, at around 10:30 a.m., June 12.

The subject can be seen on video loading a shopping cart with cookies before, police said, he left the store without paying.

The total loss is unknown.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

