MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a crook who targeted a shoe store in Miami.

When the crook couldn’t get into Luxe Miami from the front of the store, they decided to get inside by cutting a hole in the roof.

At around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, surveillance video from inside the sneaker store along the 2300 block of Southwest 22nd Street showed the crook climbing the wall where the shoes were on display.

The store owner said they suffered a $15,000 to $20,000 loss.

Police said Luxe Miami was not the only store that was targeted.

“These crooks, they actually made three holes on top of the roof, two of them not being in this business so it’s more of the damage that they caused then what they actually stole,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega. “Talking about what they took, they took left feet shoes. They didn’t take a pair of shoes, they just took single shoes that were on the rack.”

Luxe Miami opened in December.

The owner, just 20 years old, said he built the business himself and is hoping the thief realizes he only has 20 left shoes and brings them back.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.