Thief captured on camera stealing packages from Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A package thief was caught on camera in Hialeah.

The theft happened Thursday afternoon near Second Avenue and 13th Street.

A homeowner’s security camera caught a man stealing packages from her porch.

The man walked to the front door and took two packages containing a set of knives and bathroom decorations.

The homeowner said the robberies have occurred to other homeowners in the area, as well.

