Thief breaks through wall of Hollywood business, steals hundreds of iPads

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood business is now out hundreds of thousands of dollars after a subject broke inside and stole hundreds of expensive iPads.

Surveillance video showed the man drilling a hole into the wall of a business at around 1 a.m. on Stirling Road near I-95 in Hollywood.

In the video, the crook is seen crawling through the hole with his face covered and flashlight in his mouth.

“From this hole they just wiped out the room,” said store owner Steven Friedman.

The break-in happened overnight Monday.

Once inside, the thief cut the cord to the surveillance camera using scissors and got away with approximately 500 iPads and other devices, valued between $250,000 to $300,000.

“I’m very shocked. I don’t know how this, or who would come up with this or how his happened,” said Friedman. “They literally broke through the concrete wall and literally cleared us out before we called the cops and everyone was here. They literally must have missed them by a couple of minutes.”

The owner is now in the process of adding more security. The hole in the wall has already been filled in with concrete.

“I would love to catch the guy who did this because this is just disgusting,” Friedman said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

