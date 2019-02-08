BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who was caught on camera smashing his way into an eyewear store in Boynton Beach and taking off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Surveillance video shows the subject using a blunt instrument to break the window at Palm Beach Eyes, located along the 600 block of West Boynton Beach Boulevard, Jan. 15.

After several tries, the burglar was able to gain entrance into the business. Another camera captured him sliding in and landing on the floor.

Boynton Beach Police said he got away with $8,000 in Tom Ford frames.

Detectives believe the man, whom they believe is in his early 60s, scoped out the store four days before committing the crime.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

