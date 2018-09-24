Therapy dogs arrive at MIA to assist stressed out travelers

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A new squad of furry friends arrived at Miami International Airport as part of a new program.

The volunteer K-9 ambassadors along with their owners, were introduced alongside the Miami-Dade Aviation Department at Concourse D, early Monday.

The group consists of five dogs named Abbey, Belle, Dash, Donovan and Pico. The squad is called the Miami Hound Machine.

The four-legged animals are part of the airport’s newest therapy dog program.

“This is another way we are trying to make travel easier for passengers at MIA,” MIA Deputy Director Ken Pyatt said.

The certified therapy dogs will volunteer during peak periods, spreading love and warmth to stressed and weary travelers.

“I think they are wonderful,” traveler Lisa Alvarez said. “We’ve had a stressful 24 hours because our flight was delayed, but patting a little hound dog makes us happy.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.