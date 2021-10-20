FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Wednesday, Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to the school shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

7News legal expert Howard Finkelstein weighed in on what is expected to happen next in the penalty phase.

“It’s going to be a trial, but what’s different is it’s less formal,” he said. “There’s evidentiary restrictions, and pretty much either side can bring in anything that is relevant to either an aggravating factor or a mitigating factor.”

Finkelstein said the state will be able to bring in the surviving victims of the massacre and the family members of the 17 victims who did not survive for victim impact testimonies.

Videos will also be played in the court hearing.

“The defense is going to present what’s called mitigating factors and they are going to show what an awful life the defendant had and how his behavior screamed out for somebody to help and both the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Mental Health Center and the school system failed to either serve or treat him, as well as protect the other students who were killed in that school,” Finkelstein said.

Jury selection is set to begin on Jan. 4.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.