‘The Lion King’ cast members host workshop at Frederick Douglas Elementary School

MIAMI (WSVN) - Students at Frederick Douglas Elementary School got a roaring lesson in health thanks to Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Cast members of the stage production hosted a Get Up and Go workshop at the elementary school, Wednesday.

Kolin Jerron led the program, which was meant to teach kids about health and nutrition through the songs and choreography of the stage show.

“I know that, as younger kids, they’re not thinking of it as exercising, but being on the playground, running around, that’s still exercising,” said Jerron, “so I’m just gonna have a conversation with them about that.”

“The Lion King” is currently running at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts until May 26.

