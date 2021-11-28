MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Crowd control is in full swing at airports across the country.

Millions of Americans are loading up their cars or piling onto planes, determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were put on pause last year by the pandemic.

Miami International Airport called Sunday the busiest travel day since the pandemic began.

The TSA projected more than 150 thousand passengers passed through security.

One traveler said he was stuck in a line before even walking through the door.

“Nuts! like it took forever just to get out of a Lyft that I took, so yeah, but um, hopefully, I mean I’m seeing signs that say seven to nine minutes to get through security, so that’s good. I’m just hoping I make my flight,” said a traveler.

Numbers continue to climb after auto club AAA estimated nearly 4 million Americans would travel this week.

The number of air travelers this week is expected to approach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels.

