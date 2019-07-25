All clear given after false threat made to The Galleria mall in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear for The Galleria mall in Fort Lauderdale after a false threat was made by an anonymous caller.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the shopping mall, located at 2414 East Sunrise Boulevard, just before 10 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said the threatening call was made prior to the mall opening to customers for the day.

The security threat that was identified by the Police has been resolved. The Galleria Mall is now open. — GalleriaFtLauderdale (@GalleriaFTL) July 25, 2019

Business and their employees were advised and not forced to evacuate.

After investigating, authorities deemed the threat to be false and said the mall would resume normal operations.

