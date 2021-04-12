The Fresh Market stores to host hiring fair on Friday and Saturday

The Fresh Market logo/ Courtesy: The Fresh Market Website

(WSVN) - The Fresh Market is looking to expand their team.

A hiring fair will take place at all The Fresh Market stores on Friday and Saturday.

The event will take place on Friday, April 16, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The company is looking to hire full and part-time employees to fill 1,600 spots.

Those who are interested are encouraged to apply online before attending the hiring event.

Social distancing will be in place during the event and all attendees must wear a face covering.

To find a nearby The Fresh Market, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.