SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A special parade in Southwest Miami-Dade helped spread holiday cheer for shoppers of all ages.

The Falls hosted its 22nd annual Miracle on 136th Street Holiday Parade, Saturday.

More than 20,000 people in attendance watched holiday-themed floats, bagpipers, local marching bands and costumed characters go by during the day.

Ron Magill, Zoo Miami’s wildlife expert, served as this year’s grand marshal.

Once the sun went down, guests had an opportunity to marvel at thousands of lights filling the mall and gardens.

