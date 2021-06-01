HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida resort has reopened after they were forced to shut their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood — the largest hotel in Broward County — welcomed back guests and employees on Tuesday.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said the hotel’s reopening marks an important moment for the tourism industry.

“We’re super excited to have our landmark, our largest destination, not only for Hollywood but for all of Broward County, it’s the largest hotel, so for it to be opening, reemploying all those folks that you mentioned before, but also getting back to welcoming those half a million guests a year,” Levy said, “that means so much to our local economy.”

The resort — which caters to many conferences and conventions — was forced to shut down for 14 months during the pandemic since gathering in such large groups was prohibited.

