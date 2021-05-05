The Consulate General of Mexico in Miami to host COVID-19 vaccination event Friday, Saturday

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Consulate General of Mexico in Miami is hosting a vaccination event over the weekend.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed at the Consulate’s headquarters, located at 1399 SW 1st Ave. in Miami, on Friday and Saturday.

No appointment is required and the event is open to all members of the public.

On Friday, vaccine doses will be distributed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday, doses will be administered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies last.

Those who plan on attending the event must bring identification, which includes a Florida ID, a Mexican consular ID card or another picture ID.

