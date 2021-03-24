The Clevelander set to reopen on Wednesday with strict policies in place

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Clevelander decided to close its doors because of the Spring Break chaos, but they are set to reopen on Wednesday.

The Clevelander is a popular spot along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach and closed on March 19 after citing safety concerns for their employees.

The company took to social media on Tuesday and said they look forward to welcoming patrons back in a safe manner.

They also said they believe well put together events keep people from congregating on the street, so they plan to host “lowkey” events over the next few weeks.

The bar’s closing came after some wild weeks around South Beach — everything from stampedes to fights to destruction of property.

The situation has gotten so out of control that the city implemented an 8 p.m. curfew over the weekend. The curfew will continue every weekend until the end of Spring Break.

The Clevelander said they will have a zero-tolerance policy for any weapons or violence and will strictly enforce COVID-19 protocols.

