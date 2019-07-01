Texting while driving can now get you pulled over in Florida

(WSVN) - Beginning today, texting while driving can get you pulled over in Florida.

Previously, drivers had to commit another infraction to get cited for using a cellphone behind the wheel.

The act is now a primary offense, meaning you can get pulled over just for texting while driving.

Using your phone’s GPS, holding your phone up to your ear during a call and checking alerts behind the wheel are still allowed, however.

Beginning October, the only time you are not permitted to touch your phone for any reason is when passing through a construction and school zone.

For now, officers will be issuing warnings through the end of the year, with the exception in extreme cases.

Citations begin January 2020.

A first offense will be punishable by a $30 fine, with a second costing $60 if caught within five years of first infraction. Court costs and fees also would apply and points will be added to licenses.

Police departments across the state have been using social media to remind drivers of the new law.

📲 PUT IT DOWN: Effective NOW, Florida motorists can be stopped and cited for texting and driving. #PutItDown #FocusOnDrivingFL pic.twitter.com/0SVpsyME1Y — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 1, 2019

State law now allows us to stop your car for texting and driving. In October, the use of handheld devices will be prohibited in school and work zones.

We encourage you to go hands-free. Put your phone down and just drive. #putitdown #arrivealive pic.twitter.com/3lpMMukJcx — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) July 1, 2019

The law came to be after five teenagers were struck and killed by a distracted driver along Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton back in 1996.

State Representative Emily Slosberg was present in the car along with her twin sister Dori, who passed away as a result of the crash.

Five crosses now stand on the side of the road in memory of the victims.

Emily has since dedicated her life and career to making roads safer in Florida.

For years, she’s introduced and advocated for legislation that bans texting while driving.

“I started filing every single session since I was elected,” Emily said. “I filed it as a regular bill. I filed it as a local bill. I just kept filing it. I filed it as an amendment. I filed it as an amendment to an amendment. I just tried to keep sneaking it in there every way I could.”

Her bill was finally signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May.

“I did this because I don’t want another person to go through what I went through,” Emily continued.

